Stream Ramengvrl’s debut album ‘Can’t Speak English’

After plenty of teasing, Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has finally dropped her debut album ‘Can’t Speak English’.

The ten-track release was made available on major streaming services on Friday (November 20). It features the previously released songs ‘Vaselina’ featuring Dominican rapper euro, ‘Look At Me Now’ with Ted Park, and ‘The Emo Song’ featuring Sihk.

Ramengvrl also collaborated with Thai artist Pyra on the song ‘Foreign’ and Inayah on ‘Go Get That B’.

Stream ‘Can’t Speak English’ below:

“I am so happy to share this album with my fans, it tells the full story of my journey. Where I come from, what I’ve been through, the Ls and the wins, my feelings, and a lot more,” Ramengvrl said in a press release.

“I hope this album can also be something you guys hold on to, I believe everyone can relate to the stories I tell in this body of work.”

Earlier this week, Ramengvrl released a moving video for the poignant track ‘The Emo Song’. The video featured various people who shared and wrote down their insecurities and harsh comments they’ve received from others.

‘Can’t Speak English’ features contributions with notable producers such as Roark Bailey, Omega, Swede of 808 Mafia and Cassius Jay. The album was released under EMPIRE, which has represented the likes of Snoop Dogg, Migos and Anderson .Paak.

In a recent interview with NME, Ramengvrl spoke about her relationship with the US label: “Seeing EMPIRE’s track record and their no master ownership principle, seeing some of my fave artists signed to them and having met Ghazi [Shami, CEO/founder] himself made me sure that EMPIRE is the way to go for this album.”