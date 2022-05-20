Stream The Filters’ song ‘CMC’ from their debut album ‘Exhaler’

Malaysian math rock band The Filters have shared the song ‘CMC’ ahead of the digital release of their 2021 debut album ‘Exhaler’.

The band – who were nominated for Best New Act From Asia at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 – released physical editions of ‘Exhaler’ on November 20, 2021, launching the record at a gig that same night.

On May 27, they’ll finally release the album on streaming services via distributor TongTong Asia. Today, they’ve shared the danceable track ‘CMC’, which joins the two other songs from ‘Exhaler’ available online: ‘BZD’ and ‘John Pine’.

Listen to the six-minute ‘CMC’ here:

‘Exhaler’ is touted as an exploration into the worst sides of humanity, delving into concepts of hedonism and excessive consumption.

The Filters will mark the album’s digital release with a Kuala Lumpur concert at The Bee, Publika on June 3, where they’ll be supported by Capt’n Trips and the Kid and Fu Juice (in a DJ set). Pre-sale tickets for the concert, where the band will deliver “their most ambitious live arrangements to date”, are available at MYR40 here.

Before releasing ‘Exhaler’ in 2021, The Filters delivered a four-song set for AudioTree, previewing the album cuts ‘BZD’ and ‘Planet Platonic’.

In December, The Filters were nominated for Best New Act From Asia at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 alongside Thailand’s Alec Orachi, Singapore’s Shye, Filipino-Japanese singer Ena Mori and Indonesian rapper Warren Hue. The category was ultimately won by Shye.