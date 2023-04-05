Stromae cancels tour dates due to health issues: “I have to admit my limits”

Stromae has cancelled numerous upcoming tour dates due to health issues and has issued an apology to fans.

The Belgian singer-songwriter – whose real name is Paul Van Haver – shared the update yesterday (April 4) on Twitter, and explained to fans that he needs to prioritise his health.

The cancelled dates affect all shows up until May, and include his long-awaited appearance at London’s O2 Arena. Other gigs listed are located across Europe, including Rome, Geneva, Amsterdam and Berlin. Find a full list of cancelled shows in the update below.

“I have come to the realisation that my current health state does not allow me to come and meet all of you at the moment,” he explained in the update. “I regretfully share this news with you which fills me with sadness but I have to admit my limits.”

He continued: “Surrounded by my family, I have to take the time to get better in order to resume performing. I hope to give you more positive news very soon. I am looking forward to seeing all of you and to resume this tour alongside my teams who have been supporting me all throughout these years.”

The dates – which were all sold-out – have yet to be rescheduled and the ‘Alors On Danse’ singer has not shared any specific details about the reasons for his poor health.

In the update, ticket holders are urged to pursue a refund at their point of purchase.

The tour was set to follow the release of Stromae’s latest album, ‘Multitude’, which was released last year. The album was the 38-year-old’s first full-length release in nearly a decade – following on from 2013’s ‘Racine Carrée’.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME described ‘Multitude’ as an album of “hyperactive Europop”, “pulsating reggaeton” and “dreamy hip-hop”.

“As intricate and affecting as the wordplay is, you don’t need to speak French to feel the emotional heft Stromae loads into each of ‘Multitude’s tracks,” it read. “The vocals are as limber as the glitching, swaying soundscapes and the whole album is a mesmerising listen that constantly surprises.”