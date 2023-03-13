Sub Focus announces “’90s inspired” new album ‘Evolve’

Sub Focus has announced details of new album ‘Evolve’, which will be released soon via EMI Records.

The London-based electronic music producer third album will host 14 tracks with guest spots from the likes of CamelPhat, Gene Farris and LOWES. Sub Focus – real name Nick Douwma – will also include his UK Top 30 single ‘Ready To Fly’ on the record.

“Having grown up in the ’90s, I was inspired to channel elements of my musical evolution over the course of this album,” said Douwma. “From dance acts that introduced me to electronic music like The Chemical Brothers through to the early hardcore and jungle music I was discovering back then”.

Talking about the carefully handpicked features on ‘Evolve’, conrinued: “I worked with some of my heroes at the inception of those genres like Jonny L through to modern dance heavyweights like CamelPhat, using some elements that evoked nostalgia but with modern day production”.

He added: “Drum & Bass has never felt stronger or more popular as a genre and I’m proud to have been a part of such a thriving scene for so long. I’ve dabbled with multiple genres in the past but this time I wanted to make an album that speaks to my D&B core, with breakbeats laced through every track as a backbone.”

Ahead of the album, Sub Focus will perform his biggest UK show to date on March 18 at a sold-out OVO Wembley Arena. The show will be the second-ever UK performance of Circular Sound – his audiovisual live production with a moving disc of light, created with long-term collaborator Zak Norman of Black Box Echo and Zeal live; the minds behind Bicep’s live shows.

The support acts for the night will be chart-topping rising drum and bass star Goddard, UK funky-inspired 1991 and multi-genre singer AMA. Tickets are available here.

Sub Focus releases ‘Evolve’ on May 12 via EMI Records. Check out the tracklist below.

‘Evolve’ tracklist

1. ‘Trip’ with Metrik

2. ‘Calling For A Sign’ ft. Kelli-Leigh

3. ‘Fine Day’

4. ‘Vibration’ ft. AR/CO

5. ‘It’s Time’ ft. Gene Farris

6. ‘Ready To Fly’ with Dimension

7. ‘Alarm’ ft. MC ID

8. ‘Off The Ground’

9. ‘Waiting’ with Pola & Bryson ft. Kelli-Leigh

10. ‘I Found You’ ft. Hayla

11. ‘Secrets’ with Camelphat & Culture Shock ft. Rhodes

12. ‘Overcome’ ft. Frances

13. ‘Don’t Want To Come Down’ ft. LOWES

14. ‘Turn Up The Bass’ ft. Jonny L

In other news, Sub Focus is features on the line-up for the upcoming Love Saves The Day 2023. Other acts include Fatboy Slim, Years & Years and more.