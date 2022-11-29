Giuseppe Ottaviani, John O’Callaghan and more to play Subculture Thailand festival next year

Renowned trance label and brand Subculture will be organising a one-day festival in Bangkok next February.

Titled Subculture Thailand, the event’s lineup includes label founder John O’Callaghan, Bryan Kearney, Cold Blue, Craig Connelly, Factor B, Giuseppe Ottaviani, and Maria Healy. John O’Callaghan and Bryan Kearney will also present another set under the collaborative alias Key4050.

For those looking to keep the party going & make the most of your time in Bangkok! We are delighted to announce our… Posted by Subculture on Thursday, November 24, 2022

Advertisement

The festival will take place at Show DC Hall next year on February 11. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmelon. Phase 1 tickets go for THB2,600, while VIP tickets – which offer elevated stage views, extra dancing space, VIP restrooms and fast entry lanes – are available for THB4,000. VIP Sofa packages are also available, ranging from 58,000 to 120,000 THB. Get tickets here.

Following the main event, the label will also host an official afterparty, which will also feature sets by O’Callaghan and Healy, as well as appearances from producers Paul Denton, Philippe El Sisi, and Nikolauss. Tickets to the afterparty are sold separately and currently go for THB590. Get them here via Ticketmelon.

The event will follow tightly in the footsteps of the Pattaya-hosted Unkonscious Music Festival, which will take place from February 9 to 10 at the Alexa Beach Club. The festival is the largest trance festival in Asia.

The lineup for Subculture Thailand 2022 is:

Bryan Kearney

Cold Blue

Craig Connelly

Factor B

Giuseppe Ottaviani Live 3.0

John O’Callaghan

Key4050

Maria Healy

Jonnie B