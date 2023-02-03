Watch Suboi perform new track ‘Best Friend’ on COLORS

Vietnamese rapper Suboi, often hailed as the country’s “queen of hip hop”, has performed a new track titled ‘Best Friend’ on popular German music platform COLORS.

In the latest edition of COLORS released on February 3, Suboi performed her new track for the first time. The single is Suboi’s first solo release since her 2021 album ‘NO-NÊ‘, having last appeared Vietnamese singer-songwriter Mỹ Tâm’s July 2022 single ‘Ngọt Ngào Ở Ngày Mai’.

The minimalist video of the performance sees Suboi donning a purple outfit based on the Vietnamese traditional dress, áo dài, while sporting an eye-catching pair of platform heels. “Would you take by your hands / Cause I love myself today / I’m better than OK / Cause I love myself today / Would you love me anyway?” Suboi raps in the track, which also features lyrics in Vietnamese.

Watch Suboi perform ‘Best Friend’ below.

The performance follows recent appearances by Thailand’s flower.far and Malaysia’s Lunadira on the platform in January. Lunadira’s new R&B-meets-trip-hop beats single ‘Go Slow’ was also her first release in over two years, following her 2020 five-track EP ‘Tangerine’ featuring Reddi Rocket.

Flower.far’s COLOR appearance on January 21 saw the Thai artist sharing her latest R&B track ‘Walk Away’.

COLORS was conceptualised as an international platform aimed at highlighting promising musicians outside the mainstream radar in 2016. Since the platform’s launching, it has also showcased stars like Billie Eilish and Mac DeMarco at the start of their careers.

Suboi held a visual exhibition of her 2021 album ‘NO-NÊ‘ at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts in November last year. The ‘Look Within Exhibition’ showcased works by Suboi together with local and foreign independent artists and directors based on Suboi’s first record in seven years, following 2014’s ‘RUN.’.

Suboi also released a three-track EP entitled ‘2.7’ in 2017.