Subsonic Eye announce new album ‘All Around You’, share new single ‘Yearning’

Singaporean indie band Subsonic Eye have announced their fourth studio album, ‘All Around You’.

Due for release on September 13 via Topshelf Records, ‘All Around You’ serves as the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s celebrated ‘Nature Of Things’. In line with the album announcement, the band have also shared their first single from ‘All Around You’, titled ‘Yearning’. Pre-order your copy of ‘All Around You’ here.

The band’s lead Nur Wahidah sings of her newfound perspective that nature is all-encompassing. She said of ‘Yearning’ via a press statement: “In the past few years, opening my mind up to the little things around me allowed me to get closer with nature and myself. I felt like as I learnt more about my relationship with nature, the love I felt for my loved ones grew deeper (and vice versa).”

“I feel that my love for nature (and myself) started to parallel the love I have for my loved ones! Every day I thank all the trees around me for reminding me of the love I am capable of receiving and giving. Some days it is particularly beautiful out and it cocoons me in a familiar warmth,” Wahidah continued.

Watch the music video for Subsonic Eye’s ‘Yearning’ below.

Subsonic Eye have also shared the tracklist for ‘All Around You’, which includes the tracks ‘Bug In Spring’ and ‘J-O-B’. Those two songs along with ‘Yearning’ received their live debut in July 2022 during their second KEXP live session appearance.

The tracklist for Subsonic Eye’s ‘All Around You’ is:

‘Performative’ ‘Circle’ ‘Bug in Spring’ ‘J-O-B’ ‘What I Meant’ ‘Pick Up The Phone’ ‘Tender’ ‘Machine’ ‘Yearning’ ‘Everything’

Apart from the upcoming album, Subsonic Eye have also announced a slew of US tour dates this October that will see them perform 11 shows between October 10 and October 28. Supporting acts for the tour are Soft Blue Shimmer, Scarves, Cusp and Pet Fox. Check out the complete list of tour dates below. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Subsonic Eye’s October 2023 US tour dates are:

10 – Phoenix AZ – Trunk Space

11 – Los Angeles CA – Knitting Factory

13 – San Francisco CA – Bottom of the Hill

15 – Seattle WA – Vera Project

19 – Chicago IL – Schubas

20 – Detroit MI – Sanctuary

22 – Brooklyn NY – Baby’s All Right

24 – Philadelphia PA – Johnny Brendas

25 – Washington DC – Pie Shop

27 – TBD, TX – TBD

28 – TBD, TX – TBD

Prior to ‘All Around You’, Subsonic Eye last released the three-track EP ‘Melt Your Wax’ in November 2022. Before that, they released the 2021 album ‘Nature Of Things’.

‘Nature Of Things’ scored a four-star review from Adrian Yap for NME. Yap wrote: “‘Nature Of Things’ definitely stretches the imagination as to what Subsonic Eye’s ‘sound’ is and can be. At the same time, it also opens new doors for the band sonically. This is a record by a band at the height of their creative prowess, unperturbed by trying new things and managing to deliver compelling music along the way.”

The album was named NME’s best Asian album of 2021, and was crowned the Best Album by an Asian Artist at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.