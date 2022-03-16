Subsonic Eye announce concert to raise funds for their US tour

Subsonic Eye will play a fundraiser concert in their native Singapore this May to fundraise for their first-ever tour of the United States.

Slated to take place on May 13 at the Gateway Theatre, the concert – dubbed ‘Subsonic Eye and Friends’ – seeks to raise funds for the band’s maiden US tour in June. Presented by Bandwagon Live, tickets will cost S$30 apiece and go on sale on Thursday (March 17).

The fundraiser concert will also feature performances from their Middle Class Cigars labelmates Sobs and Cosmic Child.

In line with Singapore’s current COVID-19 regulations, only ticketholders who are fully vaccinated, exempted from vaccinations or fully recovered from COVID-19 will be allowed entry into the venue. Patrons are also required to show proof of their vaccinations, wear face masks at all times, and check in with the TraceTogether app.

Subsonic Eye announced their upcoming US tour in February, confirming an eight-show run across cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Boston. The tour is in support of acclaimed third album ‘Nature of Things’, which was released in January 2021.

Besides earning a four-star review from NME, ‘Nature of Things’ also clinched the top spot in NME’s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2021.

“‘Nature Of Things’ takes big swings, like [guitarist] Daniel Borces’ astonishingly addictive guitar lines on ‘Cabin Fever’, [vocalist] Wahidah’s reverent lyricism and unrestrained delivery on ‘Further’ and the band’s breathtaking command of pace and dynamics as exemplified on ‘Fruitcake’ and ‘Unearth’,” NME’s Karen Gwee wrote.

Subsonic Eye won Best Album By An Asian Artist in the all-new Asia categories at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 and were nominated for Best Album In The World. The title ultimately went to Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’.

Subsonic Eye most recently dropped a two-track EP titled ‘Dijangka / Matahari’, which featured lyrics sung in Malay – a first for the band.