Subsonic Eye announce Kuala Lumpur show, tease Southeast Asia tour

Singaporean indie band Subsonic Eye have hinted at an upcoming Southeast Asia tour, with a Malaysia showcase this September alongside local acts Spooky Wet Dreams and Transitions among others already announced.

The band posted a telling tweet on August 24 featuring emojis of the Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines flags, hinting that tour dates in those three countries are forthcoming. The date for the Malaysia showcase was announced on August 29, but no information has been released for the other tour dates on Subsonic Eye’s teased Southeast Asia tour.

The Malaysia showcase is set to be held at Kuala Lumpur gig venue Angkasa Space this September 17 and will see the aforementioned acts joined by Heavside, post-hardcore band Servants, Eleven Tonight, and dream pop outfit Islands. The show will also include a DJ set by EMO at REX KL organisers S4DKL.

Advertisement

Tickets are now available at tapau.asia at MYR25 per person for early entry passes. Early bird passes are priced at MYR35 each, and those looking to buy tickets at the door will have to fork out MYR40.

Subsonic Eye recently debuted three new songs in a session for Seattle public radio station KEXP in July as part of their maiden American tour, which took them across eight cities including New York, Boston and Philadelphia. The new tracks, ‘Bug In Spring’, ‘Yearning’, and ‘J-O-B’, continue the urgent post-punk stylings of their third album, ‘Nature of Things’, which NME named the best Asian album of 2021.

The record also bagged Best Album By An Asian Artist, over a field that included works by BAP., Ben&Ben and No Good, at 2022’s BandLab NME Awards earlier this year. The noise rock band’s most recent release was February’s ‘Dijangka / Matahari’ EP, which marked their first release sung in Malay.

Indie rockers Spooky Wet Dreams recently released their sophomore album ‘Dewa Kotaraya’ on May 25. The 13-track includes the previously released singles ‘Barai’, ‘Seru’ and ‘Beza’.