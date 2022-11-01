Subsonic Eye announce new EP ‘Melt the Wax’

Singaporean indie outfit Subsonic Eye are set to make their comeback with the brand-new EP called ‘Melt the Wax’, out on November 17.

The band announced the forthcoming digital release on their Bandcamp page, now available for pre-order. The EP is composed of three tracks – ‘Please Remember’, ‘Aquarius’ and ‘Hurt Your Head’ – and is said to be a “brief resting point” prior to a full-length album. The indie-pop anthems will circle around vocalist Nur Wahidah’s upbringing, laced with the band’s snappy and invigorating sound.

‘Melt the Wax’ is Subsonic Eye’s first release of the year. It follows the mini album ‘Dijangka / Matahari’ and their third studio record ‘Nature Of Things’, which clinched the top spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list.

In September, they embarked on a Southeast Asia weekender tour, with stops in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. The band also returned to Singapore last month to open for South Korean band Say Sue Me.

In July, the band performed three unreleased singles during their second KEXP live session appearance – ‘Bug In Spring’, ‘Yearning’ and ‘J-O-B’. The quintet also revealed that the songs will be part of their new album.