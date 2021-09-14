Subsonic Eye debut new song ‘Dijangka’ in KEXP live performance

Singaporean indie rock band Subsonic Eye have unveiled a new song, ‘Dijangka’, during a live performance for Seattle public radio station KEXP.

The song was sandwiched between ‘Cabin Fever’, ‘Fruitcake’, ‘Animinimism’ and ‘Unearth’ – all songs from their latest album ‘Nature of Things’. ‘Dijangka’ features vocals sung in Malay, Subsonic Eye’s signature fuzzy guitar chords and tight percussion.

Watch Subsonic Eye perform for KEXP below.

Following their performance, vocalist Nur Wahidah and guitarist Daniel Borces joined host Troy Nelson for an interview. They revealed that the band will be releasing a new EP, sung entirely in Malay, in “a couple of weeks”. Details are scarce about the upcoming project, but it will feature ‘Dijangka’.

The EP comes after the release of their third album ‘Nature Of Things’ in January. The album received a glowing four-star review from NME’s Adrian Yap, who called it “a record by a band at the height of their creative prowess, unperturbed by trying new things and managing to deliver compelling music along the way”.

Subsonic Eye’s KEXP performance follows their three-track showcase for Audiotree in May. The band performed ‘Animinimism’, ‘Fruitcake’ and ‘Further’ from ‘Nature of Things’.

The band are also set to perform on the second day of this year’s IGNITE! Music Festival on September 18. The two-day virtual festival will also feature performances from the likes of Forests, YAØ, lewloh, Abangsapau and more.