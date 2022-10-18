Subsonic Eye, Forests and more to play at Dogfest 2022

Subsonic Eye, Forests and more acts are set to perform at Singaporean concert promoter Dogswain’s upcoming show dubbed ‘Dogfest 2022’.

The organisers shared the news yesterday (October 17) on social media. Supported by 510 Media, the gig is happening on November 5, 5pm SGT at the GR.iD. Joining the two acts are bands Xingfoo&Roy, Carpet Golf, Terrible People and CURB.

Tickets are now on sale via dogfest.peatix.com for SGD32.

Prior to this concert, Subsonic Eye will open for South Korean band Say Sue Me’s showcase in Singapore on October 20. This follows the band’s recent SEA Weekender 2022 tour, where they visited and played in venues in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The five-piece outfit also debuted three new songs in July. Performed at the Seattle public radio station KEXP, the indie-rock band played the singles ‘Bug In Spring’, ‘Yearning’ and ‘J-O-B’. The tracks’ official release is yet to be announced.

Forests are also currently embarking on their Southeast Asia Weekender tour, with upcoming shows in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia from end of October until early December.

In related music news, Singapore will welcome several international acts who are scheduled to perform in November – including alt pop act joan, American indie folk band The Lumineers and Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon.