Subsonic Eye, Grrrl Gang, The Sigit and more to perform for Fred Perry Subculture Live

Fred Perry Subculture Live has announced the line-up for its upcoming livestream showcase, led by Subsonic Eye and Grrrl Gang.

Taking place this Saturday (November 27), this is the second Fred Perry Subculture Live in a row to take place entirely online due to ongoing restrictions around live music. As is tradition, its line-up will unite established and emerging acts from the region.

Singaporean indie rock band Subsonic Eye are set to perform alongside Indonesian band Grrrl Gang, pop artist Cayenne, Indonesian psych-rock veterans The SIGIT, ska punk band Plague of Happiness, and Malaysian rock band Kapow.

The virtual event will be broadcast on YouTube for free at 8pm (Singapore time).

Fred Perry’s Subculture Live is a series of global annual celebration of music and street culture organised by U.K. clothing brand Fred Perry.

The series made its debut in 2005 in Britain, leaning on decades of Fred Perry’s connection to music and street style dating back to the 1950s. Past performers across Asia’s leg of the series include Linying, Charlie Lim, Reality Club, Astreal, No Good and Gerhana Skacinta.

In related news, Subsonic Eye are also scheduled to perform a virtual set at the political rally SG Climate Change 2021: The People In Crisis on December 5.