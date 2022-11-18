Watch Subsonic Eye’s DIY music video for ‘Hurt Your Head’

Singaporean indie band Subsonic Eye have released their new EP, ‘Melt The Wax’.

The record dropped yesterday (November 17) on all streaming platforms, and is composed of three tracks – ‘Please Remember’, ‘Aquarius’ and ‘Hurt Your Head’. In a post on their Bandcamp account, they described the music project as a “brief resting point” before putting out a full-length album. This marks their first release under US indie label Topshelf Records.

The indie-pop outfit also launched a music video for the single ‘Hurt Your Head’. The visual sees the band in several frames, singing and playing in streets of Singapore. It also flashes zodiac readings as well as guitar tunings.

Advertisement

‘Melt The Wax’ follows the single album ‘Dijangka / Matahari’ in 2021. In the same year, they put out their third album ‘Nature Of Things’, which earned a spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list.

Next month, the band will embark on a three-part Japan Tour. They will be playing in Tokyo on December 16 and 17 with AprilBlue, Bearwear, Sugar House and more. It will be followed by a performance the next day in Osaka with For Tracy Hyde, colormal and by the end of summer.

Prior to their international tour, the group will perform at the Guddies Music Festival on November 26 with fellow local acts Genesis Keeper, Daniel Sid, Mary Sue and more.