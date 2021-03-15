Subsonic Eye, Mary Sue and more announced for Singapore Community Radio virtual performances

Singapore Community Radio (SGCR) will be hosting a series of video performances by local artists this month in partnership with NTU Arts Festival 2021.

The lineup includes indie rock band Subsonic Eye, lo-fi hip-hop producer Cravism, singer-songwriter Chloe Ho and rapper Mary Sue. All of their performances were filmed at the BCube Live Sound and Production studio and will premiere on SGCR’s Twitch channel in the coming weeks.

Subsonic Eye, who released their third album ‘Nature Of Things’ in January, will kick off the programming this Wednesday at 8pm. Cravism will follow suit a week after on March 25 at 7pm, and the series will conclude on March 31 with Chloe Ho and Mary Sue.

See the announcement post and schedule below.

All artists involved have been active recently. Subsonic Eye supported their album release with a sold-out show at the Esplanade Concert Hall in February. That same month, Ho released a music video for her collaboration with Kieron Lee, ‘Raincoat’.

Last August, Mary Sue released the project ‘Grey Noise’. More recently, he dropped a one-minute collaborative single with Fauxe titled ‘FAUXE-SUE 1’. And last year, Cravism released three singles – ‘Got This Feeling’, ‘Cruis3’ and ‘white lights’. He also performed at SGCR’s Uploading Live showcase in October.

Aside from musical performances, SGCR will also host the Arts Community Open Talk featuring Singaporean creatives NSFTV’s Hui En and Tell Your Children’s Deon Phua. It will be streamed on Twitch on March 17, 6.30pm.

[Editor’s Note: Singapore Community Radio managing editor Daniel Peters is also an NME contributing writer.]