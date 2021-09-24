Subsonic Eye share “songs about love” on new EP ‘Dijangka / Matahari’

Singapore’s Subsonic Eye have dropped a new EP: ‘Dijangka / Matahari’.

The two-track EP, out today (September 24) on all digital streaming platforms – per a press release – was inspired by vocalist Nur Wahidah and guitarist Daniel Castro Borces’ relationship.

Both ‘Dijanka’ and ‘Matahari’ are sung in Malay, unlike the rest of Subsonic Eye’s discography, and are both “songs about love,” Wahidah confirmed in a statement. The tracks are filled with romantic lyrics about a forever love, loyalty, and facing the future together – a result of the pair, in their own words, “embracing the cheesiness”.

Listen to ‘Dijangka / Matahari’ below.

In a statement, Borces further explained the EP’s brighter sound, compared to the band’s past releases: “For the new songs, we wanted something that was easy to digest, something that first-time listeners could quickly understand”.

Wahidah, on the other hand, said tapping into Malay lyrics for the first time allowed her to organically gravitate towards her personal experiences and emotions. “We wanted these songs to be played on Suria,” quipped the pair, referencing Singapore’s free-to-air Malay language television channel.

The EP will also be available physically as a 7-inch vinyl album, available for pre-order on the rock outfit’s Bandcamp page.

Subsonic Eye had performed ‘Matahari’ live last year in a session for Tonehouse Studios, and they debuted ‘Dijangka’ during their live performance for Seattle public radio station KEXP last week. Their songs ‘Cabin Fever’, ‘Fruitcake’, ‘Animinimism’ and ‘Unearth’ were also part of the set.

‘Dijangka / Matahari’ follows the quintet’s third full-length album ‘Nature of Things’, which was released in January and is one of NME’s 10 best Southeast Asian albums and EPs of 2021 so far.