Subsonic Eye tease upcoming album with bleakly psychedelic video for ‘Unearth’

Singaporean dream pop outfit Subsonic Eye have released ‘Unearth’, the first single from their upcoming album ‘Nature Of Things’.

An animated music video, produced by illustrator and video artist Arius Ziaee, was released alongside the track on Friday (November 27).

The song documents the band making sense of a world that has failed them, while addressing the pressure that comes with an uncertain future. It also addresses internal conflict, personal alienation and apathy.

Advertisement

“It hurts me to see/how eyes have been turned/caged me in isolation,” vocalist Nur Wahidah quavers amid a backdrop of twangy guitar riffage and scurrying rhythms. In the opening lines of the chorus, she laments: “Thought you’d care about the world/but you don’t mind.”

While the song hints at personal struggles, the music video uses hand-drawn print techniques and analogue textures to highlight urban overcrowding and ecological destruction in a psychedelic and surrealist fashion.

Watch it below.

‘Unearth’ is the quintet’s lead single and closing track of their third album, ‘Nature Of Things’. The album is due to be released January 15 on both cassette and vinyl.

Formed in 2015, Subsonic Eye released their debut album ‘Strawberry Feels’ in April 2017, while their second album ‘Dive Into’ came in September 2018.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the band released ‘Bedroom Sessions’, a six-track EP of lo-fi recordings of old cuts and unreleased songs. Proceeds of the EP’s sales went to TWC2, a non-profit organisation that assists migrant workers in Singapore.

Earlier this month, the band performed at Singapore’s long-running alternative music festival, Baybeats. They have also shared stages with the likes of Beach Fossils, Turnover, and Yuck.