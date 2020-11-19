Suede are inviting fans to be part of their new album

Suede are inviting fans to be part of their new record.

The band are calling on their followers to “submit a voice recording” and have detailed a list of instructions on Facebook which includes singing and shouting “along when we ask you to”.

“Everything you send in will be gratefully received. If you can do 2 or even 3 recordings, that would be even better. If you have any questions, we’ll try to clarify in the DM’s,” the band added.

This is the first time the band have mentioned work getting under way on a new album.

Suede’s latest LP, ‘The Blue Hour’, arrived back in 2018. In a three-star review, NME concluded: “Rest assured, Suede remain the beautiful ones, but are just looking for beauty in ever more curious places.”

Suede would like you to be part of their new record. For now, we can say no more but if you are game to proceed with this scant information then follow this link: https://t.co/hGlAYERTot — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) November 19, 2020

Earlier this year, Suede rescheduled their planned anniversary tour for 1996 album ‘Coming Up’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were due to be hit the road in October to celebrate 25 years of their seminal third album, but it was pushed back to April 2021.

Suede’s rescheduled tour dates are as follows:

Tuesday April 13 2021 – Belgium – Cirque Royal, Brussels

Wednesday 14 April 2021 – Germany – Tempodrom, Berlin

Friday 16 April 2021 – Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Uterecht

Saturday 17 April 2021 – France – France – La Salle Pleyel, Paris

Monday April 19 2021 – UK – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Tuesday April 20 2021 – UK – O2 Academy, Leeds

Wednesday April 21 2021 – UK- O2 Academy, Birmingham

Friday April 23 2021 – UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Saturday April 24 2021 – UK – Alexandra Palace, London

Monday April 26 2021 – UK – Denmark – Falconer, Copenhagen

Tuesday April 27 2021 – UK – Sweden – Annexet, Stockholm

They previously shared a series of past live performances online, including Brett Anderson and co’s 2010 reunion show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which was held in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

It marked the band’s first concert in seven years at the time, although they performed an intimate warm-up gig at the 100 Club just days before.