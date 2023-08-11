Suede and Manic Street Preachers add Singapore and Taiwan to co-headline Asia tour

Suede and Manic Street Preachers have announced co-headlining concerts in Singapore and Taiwan this November.

Today (August 11), concert promoter Live Nation announced the two shows, which will see both Suede and Manic Street Preachers perform full sets, taking turns to perform in the headlining slot.

The Singapore concert – set for November 22 at the Star Theatre – will see Suede take top billing. Tickets are set to go on sale next week. Live Nation presale on August 17 from 10am until 11:59pm. Tickets to the public will be available from August 18, 10am and can be purchased here.

The Taipei concert is scheduled to take place on November 15 at Zepp New Taipei, with Manic Street Preachers taking the closing slot. Live Nation presales will run from August 17 from 10am until 11:59pm, while general ticket sales go live from 10am onwards on August 18 and can be purchased here.

In between the Taiwan and Singapore concerts, Suede and Manic Street Preachers will perform two concerts at Zepp Haneda in Tokyo, Japan on November 18 and 19. Find out more here.

Suede and Manic Street Preachers’ joint Asia 2023 tour dates are:

NOVEMBER:

15 – Zepp New Taiwan – Taiwan

18 – Zepp Haneda – Tokyo, Japan

19 – Zepp Haneda – Tokyo, Japan

22 – The Star Theatre – Singapore

Suede last performed in Singapore in 2022 at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix concerts. In a recap of their performance, NME wrote: “Brett Anderson and co. took to the packed Wharf Stage for a career-spanning celebration of their music. This included material from their recently released album ‘Autofiction’ – which we rated four stars here at NME – before the rest of the set saw Suede run the gamut of greatest hits with sprightly performances of ‘Trash’, ‘She’s In Fashion’, ‘Pantomime Horse’, ‘15 Again’ and ‘It Starts And Ends With You’.”