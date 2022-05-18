Suede tease unknown track in new ‘Coming Up’ montage

Suede have shared a new montage of clips featuring songs from their 1996 album ‘Coming Up’, including what appears to be an unknown track.

The short clip, which you can view below, sees snippets from ‘Trash’, ‘Beautiful Ones’ and ‘Saturday Night’ before a screen of interference features a couple of seconds of the unknown song. It is unclear whether it is new material or a previously unreleased track.

The band are currently touring ‘Coming Up’ across Europe with a date pencilled in at Barcelona Razzmatazz tomorrow night (May 19) before they head on to Tomavistas 2022 festival in Madrid the following night (May 20).

They will play further shows in Luxembourg (May 22) and Brussels (May 23) later this week.

The band recently released a new photojournal called So Young: Suede 1991-1993.

The journal, which was compiled by drummer Simon Gilbert, documented his arrival in the band in 1991 through to 1993, when the group’s self-titled debut album reached number one.

Speaking about the project at the time, Gilbert said: “So Young is the book that’s been in my head for over 30 years. When I was getting into music I was more interested in seeing bands away from the bright lights of Top of the Pops. Photos of the Pistols in the pub or The Clash at a checkpoint in Belfast fascinated me, and filled me with visions of what it was actually like to be in a band.”

Meanwhile, Suede also previously called on their fans to submit voice recordings for their next record, detailing a list of instructions which included singing and shouting “along when we ask you to”.

“Everything you send in will be gratefully received. If you can do two or even three recordings, that would be even better,” the band said at the time.

View Suede’s tour schedule and remaining tickets, here.