Suede to live-stream 2010 reunion show on YouTube later this week

Suede are set to broadcast a series of past live performances online over the coming weeks, following on from their recent Love & Poison stream.

The group shared a “newly remastered” version of the 1993 concert film via their official YouTube channel last Friday (September 4), and have announced today (September 8) that there’s more to come.

“Love & Poison was such a success, we thought we’d bring you more live performances from the vault in the coming weeks,” Suede wrote on Instagram.

The next instalment will be Brett Anderson and co’s 2010 reunion show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which was held in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust. It marked the band’s first concert in seven years, although they performed an intimate warm-up gig at the 100 Club just days before.

Suede Live at the Royal Albert Hall will air this coming Friday (September 11) at 5pm (BST). Check out a snippet of the performance above.

Suede had been scheduled to embark on a UK and European tour next month to mark the 25th anniversary of their third record, ‘Coming Up’. However, the dates were pushed back to April 2021 earlier this summer due to the coronavirus crisis.

“The good news is that the postponement means that (a) we can add a couple of shows that we couldn’t fit in before, and (b) they’ll now take place exactly 25 years from Coming Up’s release – much more numerically satisfying,” the band wrote of the postponement.

Check out Suede’s rescheduled tour dates below:

Tuesday April 13 2021 – Belgium – Cirque Royal, Brussels

Wednesday 14 April 2021 – Germany – Tempodrom, Berlin

Friday 16 April 2021 – Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg Ronda, Uterecht

Saturday 17 April 2021 – France – France – La Salle Pleyel, Paris

Monday April 19 2021 – UK – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Tuesday April 20 2021 – UK – O2 Academy, Leeds

Wednesday April 21 2021 – UK- O2 Academy, Birmingham

Friday April 23 2021 – UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Saturday April 24 2021 – UK – Alexandra Palace, London

Monday April 26 2021 – UK – Denmark – Falconer, Copenhagen

Tuesday April 27 2021 – UK – Sweden – Annexet, Stockholm

Suede’s latest album, ‘The Blue Hour’, arrived back in 2018. In a three-star review, NME concluded: “Rest assured, Suede remain the beautiful ones, but are just looking for beauty in ever more curious places.”