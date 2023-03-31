Watch BTS’ Suga travel the world in the teaser for his upcoming Disney+ documentary

Streaming service Disney+ has released the first teaser for Suga: Road to D-Day, the upcoming documentary starring BTS member Suga.

Released earlier today (March 31), the teaser follows the K-pop idol as he travels across the world to cities such as Tokyo, Las Vegas, San Francisco and more. The clip also features black-and-white scenes of the singer on tour and in the studio.

“This is my first time walking down this street. I’m so excited right now. Whenever we finish performances, I go inside [and say] ‘Ah, I’m tired’,” he says while taking a walk at night. “I’m telling you, this is the first time in my life that I’m doing this. I haven’t even tried this in Korea.”

Advertisement

According to a Disney+ press release, Suga: Road to D-Day will follow Suga on a “musical journey” as he travels the world “in search of inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences”.

“Travelling the world with nothing but open ears and a willingness to explore and learn from new musical genres, Suga: Road to D-Day will showcase Suga and his impressive skillset, giving viewers an intimate look into the life of one of the world’s biggest stars,” the press release stated.

Suga: Road to D-Day is set to be released on Disney+ and Weverse globally. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Suga is set to enlist in the South Korean military within the next year. He will reportedly be a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier, though Big Hit Music said it “cannot confirm information on their personal matters”.