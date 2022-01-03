Suga of BTS recovers from COVID-19, confirms Big Hit Music

BTS rapper Suga has recovered from COVID-19 and is no longer in quarantine.

Earlier today (January 3), Big Hit Music released a statement via fan community platform Weverse, where it announced that the idol had made a full recovery from the coronavirus. The agency also shared that he was no longer in quarantine from noon on the same day.

“Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to his daily activities,” stated the agency. It added that the BTS member had not experienced any symptoms over the course of his recovery in quarantine.

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artists’ health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19,” it added.

The star had been diagnosed via a PCR test a day after landing in Seoul from the US while in self-quarantine on December 24. BTS members RM and Jin were later announced to have tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.

BTS are currently on an extended period of rest for the first time since 2019 following their four sold-out headline shows at LA’s SoFi Stadium and their appearance at the LA stop of iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. “The period of rest will produce the members of BTS… a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” Big Hit said when announcing the break.

Although a date was not given for the group’s return to work, their label confirmed they would soon be preparing for scheduled live shows in Seoul, which will take place in March, as well as working on a new album.