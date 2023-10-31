Suga says he thought 2015’s ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1′ would be BTS’ last album

BTS member Suga has revealed that he thought the boyband’s 2015 album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ would be their last.

Suga recently released the latest episode of this online talk show, Suchwita, which featured guest appearances from SHINee‘s Taemin and BTS bandmate Jimin.

During the episode, Suga asked Taemin to name what he believes to be Jimin’s most memorable performance. “For me, it’s ‘I Need U’,” said the SHINee singer. “We really missed seeing artists be serious and ambitious about performing, but BTS were that group.”

Advertisement

In response, Suga revealed that at the time he thought BTS’ 2015 album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1’, which featured ‘I Need U’ as its lead single, would be the boyband’s last.

“I say this now, but I really thought that was going to be out last album,” he admitted. “I thought we were done with. I cried so much after the pre-recording of M Countdown, I cried while performing.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Suga and Jimin also opened up about how they’re “desperately” waiting for BTS to reunite. “We’re waiting for the complete regroup gathering in 2025,” Suga said.

“We’re desperately waiting for that,” Jimin added, with Suga saying that the septet “really want to promote together” once again.

BTS have been on an extended break since mid-2022 to “explore some solo projects”. Since then, all seven members of the boyband have renewed their contacts with Big Hit Music, with the label saying that it hopes to “share with everyone a full group promotional period for BTS in 2025”.

Advertisement

Last month, Suga officially enlisted in the South Korean military, following members Jin in December of 2022 and J-hope earlier this year. It’s currently unclear when the remaining four members of BTS – namely RM, Jungkook, Jimin and V – will enlist.

In other K-pop news, Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ has become the fastest song to reach 1billion streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, TXT’s Soobin has revealed why he wanted to become a K-pop idol. Elsewhere, Rowoon has opened up about leaving SF9 for the first time.