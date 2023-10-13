Suge Knight says he won’t testify against anyone in Tupac murder case

Suge Knight has commented on the recent arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the alleged accomplice in the murder of hip-hop legend Tupac.

On September 13, 1996, Tupac Shakur died at the age of 25 after being shot on September 7. He and Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight were driving from the Mike Tyson vs Bruce Seldon boxing match at the MGM Grand to a nightclub when the ‘I Get Around’ rapper was shot. Last month, Keefe D was arrested in connection to the murder, having allegedly obtained the gun used “for the purpose of seeking retribution against Tupac.”

In a recent interview with TMZ, Knight was asked about his thoughts on Keefe D’s arrest, to which replied that he was “surprised”.

“I never thought Keefe D would get arrested,” he said. “Nor do I want to see him get arrested.”

He continued: “We’re under a circumstance if he had involvement in anything, if he didn’t have involvement in anything. I wouldn’t wish somebody going to prison on my worst enemy.”

When asked if he’d testify in any eventual trial, Knight said that he believed he wouldn’t be called to do so.

“I wouldn’t be on the stand to testify for somebody, for what?” he said. “One thousand per cent. I wouldn’t go. I wouldn’t testify. None of that shit.”

TMZ founder Harvey Levin asked the 58-year-old if it was Davis’ late nephew Orlando Anderson who shot Tupac after being beaten up for Tupac and his team hours before. Knight negated that, telling him: “I never had nothing bad to say about Orlando because he wasn’t the shooter.”

Suge also rejected the theory that Davis knew about Anderson’s revenge plot, answering with a blunt “no.”

According to TMZ, Knight and Keefe D are the only two people involved in the incident who are still alive. Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in California after a fatal hit-and-run in 2015.

After Davis’ arrest, Shakur’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur shared in a written note that while she’s holding back judgment “until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete”.

Longtime friend of Tupac, Jada Pinkett Smith also wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P Pac.”