Suki Waterhouse gets nostalgic over past love on new single ‘Wild Side’

Suki Waterhouse has shared a slow strumming, nostalgic new single, ‘Wild Side’. Listen to it below.

The sentimental track is from her debut album ‘I Can’t Let Go’ which is set to be released May 6 on Sub Pop Records.

“‘Wild Side’ is about recognizing each other’s past, the beauty and the fear that comes in reminiscing about who you used to love,” she said of the track.

In the song, Waterhouse ponders on a chaotic but exciting prior relationship, as she sings, “when you got that ex who’s crazy, they’re always running through your mind / remember when we had a wild side?”

The actress and singer is also set to tour with Father John Misty from July to October of this year. Tickets will be available here tomorrow (April 7) at 10 am local time.

Waterhouse will also be embarking on her headline tour in May as well, with dates in Los Angeles and Brooklyn. View ticket details for the dates here.

Speaking to NME last year, Waterhouse said that making an album was something she had wanted to do “for so long” and that she decided to make it now because she “had all these things I’ve never spoken about that I felt like I had to tie up before I go into my thirties”.

“[Music] is the only way that I really know how to express certain things, so it definitely felt like, ‘I’ve got to get this format’,” she added.