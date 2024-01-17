Sum 41 announce details of final tour including last ever show

Sum 41 has announced the details for their final tour.

The iconic pop-punk band have previously shared they would split after the release of their final album, ‘Heaven :x: Hell’, and their worldwide tour.

Now, Sum 41 have finally revealed their final tour called ‘The Tour of the Setting Sum’. The quintet previously unveiled their Asia dates two days ago, and have now specified their European and American dates.

Monterrey will kick off the first leg of their North America tour, where Sum 41 will be joined by support act The Interrupters. They’ll play at cities including New York and Boston before starting the European leg in Hradec, Czech Republic. Sum 41 will play in Dublin’s Fairview Park and Derby’s Download Festival, seemingly their only UK date on the tour.

Finally, the band will head back to North America, where they will end their last ever show in their home country of Canada, at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on January 30th 2025. Find all dates and ticket information below:

There comes a time

When it all has to end TOUR OF THE SETTING SUM

The Final World Tour Get presale tickets today at 11 AM EST using password LANDMINES. General on sale begins Friday, January 19th @ 10 AM local time at https://t.co/z6kSTxgo1q. *Toronto pre-sale is… pic.twitter.com/Db7aJW4DkF — Sum 41 (@Sum41) January 16, 2024

Tickets for UK/IE dates can be purchased here and US dates here. General sale tickets will begin this Friday (January 19) at 10am local time; presale tickets for their Toronto show will begin on today (January 17) at 10am EST.

Sum 41’s ‘The Tour of the Setting Sum’ will play:

March 2024:

01 – Jakarta, ID @ Uptown Park

02 – Yogyakarta, ID @ Kridosono Stadium

04 – Singapore, SG @ Star Theatre

05 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Megastar Arena

14 – Sapporo, JP @ Zepp

16 – Tokyo, JP @ Punkspring

18 – Yokohama, JP @ Zepp

19 – Nagoya, JP @ Zepp

21 – Hiroshima, JP @ Blue Lives

22 – Fukuoka, JP @ Zepp

23 – Osaka, JP @ Punkspring

30 – Monterrey, MX @ Pa’l Norte

April 2024:

19 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro ^

20 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

24 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^

27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Rave ^

29 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier 6 ^

30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

May 2024:

01 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena ^

04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

06 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

08 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena ^

09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ^

11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

15 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann ^

19 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena ^

June 2024:

14 – Hradec, CZ @ Rock For People

15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

16 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival

19 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

22 – Lyon, FR @ Slamdunk

23 – Schneesel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

26 – Viviero, ES @ Resurection

28 – Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera on Air

29 – GeiselWind, DE @ Mission Ready

30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock

July 2024:

04 – Nantes, FR @ La Nuit de ’Erdre

05 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

06 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes

07 – Hunxe, DE @ Ruhrpott Rodeo

09 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

11 – Argeles sur mar, FR @ Les Deferlantes

12 – Madrid, ES @ Madcool

13 – Lisbon, PT @ Nos Alive

August 2024:

01 – Rimouski, QC @ Parc Beausejour

07 – Saguenay, QC @ La Baie’s Harbor Village Agora

08 – Québec, QC @ Quebec City Old Port Agora

09 – Victoriaville, QC @ Rock La Cauze

September 2024:

04 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium ^

06 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds ^

07 – Seattle, WA @ Wamu Theater ^

08 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center ^

10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex ^

11 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

12 – Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall ^

14 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple ^

15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

17 – Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center ^

23 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach ^

24 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater ^

28 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park ^

29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^

30 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

October 2024:

02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^

05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ^

November 2024:

23 – Nanterre, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena

January 2025:

30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Final Show)

^ with The Interrupters

Last December, NME spoke with frontman Derek Whibley about their “aggressive” new album, which he called “the perfect way to go out”.

“There’s more to the album than nostalgia,” he told NME. “Even if I tried to write ‘All Killer, No Filler’ again, I wouldn’t be able to. It just doesn’t come out the same. The songs sound like they could be from those eras though.”

Following on from recent single ‘Landmines’, Sum 41 also released ‘Rise Up, which Whibley described as “me coming out of hospital 10 years ago, and what happened afterwards.” The singer was hospitalised in 2014 after his liver and kidneys failed due to alcohol abuse.

“That’s something I’ll never stop thinking about,” he told NME, with ‘Rise Up’ penned about “that struggle of finding the faith to continue on and the strength to build yourself back up.”