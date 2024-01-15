Sum 41 announce Asia dates for farewell tour

Sum 41 have announced a handful of Asia show dates as part of their “final” tour – see the full list below.

In May 2023, Canadian rock icons Sum 41 announced that they will be going their separate ways after releasing one final album this year. That time has now come, with the band announcing the Asia leg of their farewell tour in support of their upcoming final album, ‘Heaven :x: Hell’ in March.

‘Heaven :x: Hell’ is due for release on March 29, 2024, and available for pre-order here.

As a result, Sum 41 will kick off a string of performances across Asia in March, with dates confirmed for Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan leading up till the end of the month.

The band will perform two dates in Indonesia, beginning with Jakarta on March 1 and Yogyakarta on March 2. Tickets to both shows are now on sale, with Jakarta tickets available here and Yogyakarta passes available here.

Next, Sum 41 will return to Singapore – where they performed in 2023 – on March 4 at the Star Theatre. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Following the Singapore concert, Sum 41 will bring their farewell tour to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 5. Tickets to the Malaysia gig will go on sale this Wednesday (January 17) at 12pm local time via HitmanLive.

Sum 41 are next slated to head to Japan for two shows – Tokyo’s Punkspring festival on March 16, and Osaka’s Intex on March 23. Tickets to Punkspring Tokyo can be purchased here, while tickets to Sum 41’s Intex Osaka show can be bought here.

At the time of publishing, it is currently unclear if Sum 41 will be announcing more shows for the Asia leg of their farewell tour.

Sum 41’s Asian ‘Tour of the Setting Sum’ dates are:

March 2024:

01 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Uptown Park, Summarecon Mall Sepong

02 – Yogyakarta, Indonesia – Kridosono Stadium

04 – Singapore – The Star Theatre

05 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Mega Star Arena

15 – Tokyo, Japan – Makuhari Messe

23 – Osaka, Japan – Intex Osaka

The band first previewed their upcoming final album with ‘Landmines’, which frontman Deryck Whibley described as an “old school pop punk song”, in September, and in December, they released a second single, ‘Rise Up’.

In December, Whibley spoke to NME about the upcoming album, which described as “aggressive”. “‘Heaven :x: Hell’ is an aggressive album,” he stated. “There’s not really any slow songs on either side of the record. Everything is very energetic. The pop punk stuff is fast and upbeat, while the heavy songs hit hard. There’s also some stuff that’s heavier than anything we’ve ever done before.”

The 43-year-old also expressed that feeling proud of the album served as one reason why the band decided to wrap up their career. “I feel really good about this album, which is why I felt it should be the last one,” he explained. “I’ve had this feeling for a long time now that I want to do something different and it just feels like the right time. This album feels like the perfect way to go out.”