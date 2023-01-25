Sum 41 announce Asia tour dates in Singapore, Japan and South Korea

Sum 41 have announced their 2023 Asia tour dates in support of their latest album ‘Order In Decline’, with stops in Singapore, Japan and South Korea planned.

The veteran pop-punk band will kick off the Asia leg of the tour in Singapore’s The Coliseum at Hard Rock Sentosa this March 22 as part of LAMC Productions’ ongoing Singapore Rockfest Series, which has already announced concerts by Lacuna Coil, Amon Amarth, Trivium, Hujan, Anvil and more. Tickets for the Singapore concert will be available via Sistic at SGD138 for standard tickets and SGD150 for VIP tickets starting this January 27.

An SGD30 priority entry pass is also available.

They then travel to Japan to perform as part of the Punkspring Festival alongside My Chemical Romance, Bad Religion, Simple Plan and The Interrupters. The festival’s first date will see the bands performing at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba City, Chiba on March 25 before heading to the Intex Osaka in Suminoe-ku, Osaka on March 26. Tickets are now available starting at JPY14,000 for the concert in Chiba and JPY12,000 for the concert in Osaka.

The final show of Sum 41’s Asia leg of their tour will take place at the YES24 Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea this March 28. Ticketing details have yet to be revealed.

It is unclear if additional Asia tour dates will be announced.

Sum 41 have released seven studio albums, the latest being 2019’s ‘Order In Decline’, with frontman Deryck Whibley confirming early last year that the band’s eighth album ‘Heaven And Hell’ is done. The double album is set to see the group revisiting the sound of their ‘All Killer, No Filler’ era, with Whibley explaining that the sound was inspired by “some weird nostalgia” that kicked in due to the pandemic.

“A lot of other people were retreating to things that made them feel good in the past, Whibley explained; “It all made sense to me why pop-punk is coming back: it’s feel-good music. There’s something that’s happy about it. Something young and innocent and free.”

Sum 41’s current Asia 2023 tour dates are:

March 22 – Hard Rock Coliseum – Singapore

March 25 – Punkspring Festival, Makuhari Messe – Chiba, Japan

March 26 – Punkspring Festival, Intex Osaka – Osaka, Japan

March 28 – YES24 Live Hall – Seoul, South Korea