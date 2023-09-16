Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley has been hospitalised with pneumonia

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has been rushed to hospital with pneumonia.

The news was confirmed by his wife Ari, who said that Whibley was hospitalised on the day they were supposed to be in Chicago celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary. She added that he will be kept in hospital for several days over the risk of heart failure.

“We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia. The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.

“I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn’t make it any easier to see. I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it.”

Whibley was previously hospitalised in 2014 for severe liver and kidney damage caused by alcohol abuse. He spent nearly a month in hospital and was told by doctors that if he had one more alcoholic drink, he risked death.

Back in May, Sum 41 announced that they are to split following their upcoming tour dates and a final world tour.

In 2022, Whibley revealed that the band had completed a new double record called ‘Heaven And Hell’, which will be released before the Canadian quartet go their separate ways.

Speaking about the ‘Heaven’ half of the two-disc project, Whibley explained: “Some weird nostalgia kicked in because of the pandemic. A lot of other people were retreating to things that made them feel good in the past.

“It all made sense to me why pop-punk is coming back: it’s feel-good music. There’s something that’s happy about it. Something young and innocent and free.”