US duo Summer Salt announce Singapore concert

Summer Salt have announced a Singapore tour date set to take place this March as their third headlining show in Asia.

The trop-pop duo will perform at the *SCAPE The Ground Theatre this March 8 on the latest stop announced for an Asia tour that already includes headlining dates in South Korea and Taiwan. Tickets for Summer Salt’s Singapore showcase are now available via EventBrite at SGD70, with the price rising to SGD80 at the door.

Advertisement

Summer Salt are also set to make appearances at Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival on March 4 and at Thailand’s Pelupo International Music Festival on March 11 as part of their Asia tour. They will join the likes of Arctic Monkeys as well as Phoenix and FKJ at Clockenflap, which will also feature Asian acts like Thailand’s Three Man Down and HYBS, Japan’s Milet, Mono and Hitsujibungaku, South Korea’s Balming Tiger and Philippines’ Ben&Ben.

They will join Phoenix and Kings of Convenience for Pelupo International Festival, which will be held at the The Fields at Siam Country Club in Chonburi.

Summer Salt’s first headlining show on their tour will take place at the Rolling Hall in Seoul on March 7, while their second headlining date sees the duo performing at The Wall in Taipei, Taiwan on March 11. The band have not indicated if additional Asia tour dates will be announced.

Summer Salt released their latest album ‘Sequoia Moon’ in June last year. Following the album’s release, the duo set about revisiting nine songs from their discography in the form of their The Juniper Songbook album, which was released earlier this year on March 11.

The record also includes the new track ‘Hideaway’.

In a statement about the project, vocalist Matthew Terry explained: “When we write songs we don’t write as a band. We write in the intimacy of our own rooms with a guitar and voice. This is the origin of every one of our songs.”

Advertisement

“We did our best to create some diversity amongst them and reimagine them through years of getting to know them better.”