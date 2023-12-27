Summer Sonic announces Bangkok festival in 2024

Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival has announced its expansion into Bangkok in 2024.

Today (December 27), the Japanese festival took to social media to announce the move in a post which disclosed the festival’s date and location. Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 will take place between August 24 and 25 at the Impact Arena, Exhibition and Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani.

The caption, translated to English from Japanese, calls for followers to stay tuned for “future announcements”.

Over on the festival’s website, Naoki Shimizu, CEO of Summer Sonic organisers Creativeman Productions, posted a statement about the festival’s new endeavour. “As another challenge in 2024, Summer Sonic will finally expand overseas,” wrote Shizumu. “Nowadays, overseas festivals are spreading to various regions and achieving success, and Korean artists are active all over the world, so we are starting Summer Sonic Bangkok as a way for Japan to connect with the world through music.”

The announcement of Summer Sonic Bangkok follows the announcement of the dates and locations for its 2024 Tokyo and Osaka editions. The 2024 Summer Sonic Festivals in Tokyo and Osaka will take place concurrently on August 17 and 18, the week before the inaugural Bangkok edition. The Tokyo festival will take place at Zozomarine Stadium and Makuhari Messe, while the Osaka edition will be relocated to the Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park.

The festival has also announced that its first wave line-up will be announced sometime in late January or February.

The last edition of Summer Sonic which took place outside of Japan was Summer Sonic Shanghai in 2017. It featured a line-up headlined by Luna Sea, followed by The Kooks, Placebo, Nothing But Thieves, Sum 41, Travis, The Fratellis, and more.

In 2023, Summer Sonic festival took place in Tokyo’s Zozomarine Stadium and Makuhari Messe and Osaka’s Maishima Sonic Park between August 19 and 20, and featured a stacked line-up headlined by Blur and Kendrick Lamar, and supported by NewJeans, ENHYPHEN, Sunset Rollercoaster, Evanescence, Two Door Cinema Club, Wet Leg, The Kid LAROI, Maisie Peters, and more.

Summer Sonic Bangkok is the latest in festival announcements in Asia, following the recent announcement of the 2024 line-up for Indonesia’s Java Jazz Festival. Laufey has been announced to return after her stellar performance at this year’s festival, with Yussef Dayes, October London, Rai Thistlethwayte, Yakul and more also scheduled to appear. More artists are expected to be announced for the festival.