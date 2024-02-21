Summer Sonic 2024: Bring Me The Horizon, Måneskin lead first line-up

The first line-up for the Japan leg of Summer Sonic 2024 has been revealed, and is being led by Bring Me The Horizon and Måneskin – see the current line-up below.

Today (February 21), the festival took to social media to announce the first 22 acts on its bill, booked to perform in Tokyo and Osaka this August. Other acts scheduled to perform so far are Aurora, OneRepublic, Bleachers, Jon Batiste, Laufey, Madison Beer, PinkPantheress and more.

Major Lazer have been booked to perform in Tokyo only, while Underworld will perform exclusively in Osaka.

Advertisement

Summer Sonic Japan 2024 will take place on August 17 and 18 concurrently at the Zozo Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, and the Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park in Osaka. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now for members, while General tickets go on sale in May.

The current line-up for Summer Sonic Japan 2024 is:

Måneskin

Bring Me The Horizon

Aurora

Major Lazer (Tokyo)

OneRepublic

Underworld (Osaka)

AJR

Belle & Sebastian

Bleachers

Bright

Greta Van Fleet

Henry Moodie

Jon Batiste

Laufey

Lovejoy

Madison Beer

Nothing But Thieves

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Tyla

Yves Tumor

In late December, the Summer Sonic franchise announced its expansion into Bangkok, Thailand this August. Summer Sonic Bangkok 2024 will take place between August 24 and 25 at the Impact Arena, Exhibition and Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani. A line-up for Bangkok has yet to be announced.