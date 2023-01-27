Summer Sonic Festival reveals first lineup featuring Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy, Liam Gallagher and more

The 2023 edition of Japan’s long-running Summer Sonic Festival has revealed its phase 1 lineup, with Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy and more taking top billing.

Summer Sonic will see Lamar and Fall Out Boy joined by the likes of Liam Gallagher, Niall Horan, Evanescence, YOASOBI, LANY and more at Tokyo’s Zozomarine Stadium and Makuhari Messe on August 19 and in Osaka’s Maishima Sonic Park on August 20. Britpop legends Blur also were revealed as the first headliners for the festival earlier this week on January 25, with more acts still to be announced for Summer Sonic’s 2023 event.

Early registration tickets can be purchased via the Summersonic website at JPY18,500 for a one-day ticket and JPY34,000 for a two-day ticket starting February 14. Should the tickets sell out within the early registration period, the general sales period planned to begin May 27 will be cancelled.

The 2022 edition of the festival saw The 1975 joining Post Malone as headliners, alongside the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, The Libertines and St. Vincent also performing. It was the first in-person edition of the festival to be held since 2019, though a mini version of the festival dubbed Supersonic was held in 2021.

That event featured Zedd, Alan Walker and Steve Aoki in its lineup.

The lineup for Summer Sonic 2023 so far is:

Blur

Kendrick Lamar

Niall Horan

Liam Gallagher

Fall Out Boy

Evanescence

LANY

Lauv

Official Hige Dandism

Thundercat

YOASOBI

Gabriels

Holly Humberstone

Nova Twins

Pale Waves

The Snuts