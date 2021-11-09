Watch Summer Walker’s soulful ‘Unloyal’ performance on ‘Fallon’

Summer Walker delivered a live performance of ‘Unloyal’ on US TV last night (November 8) – you can watch it below.

The Atlanta singer appeared as the musical guest on yesterday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of her second album, ‘Still Over It’ (released November 5).

Offering up a soulful, lounge-y version of the track, Walker performed alongside a live band – all dressed in black – against a draped red curtain backdrop.

“The voice. it’s like the finest champagne.. seductive and melodious,” wrote one impressed viewer in the comments section. Another said: “She makes it look so EFFORTLESS.”

Watch Summer Walker’s Fallon performance here:

In a glowing five-star review of ‘Still Over It’, NME wrote: “Walker has a song here for every feeling following a crushing break-up, from confusion to anger to outright pettiness – and it’s the kind of unwavering quality that we all love her for.

“While this album might not immediately click with those who loved [previous album] ‘Over It’s R&B pop hits, it’s worth remembering that ‘Still Over It’ is primarily for Summer Walker. In her time of need, she turned to her only safe haven, music, to find the closure she so desired.”

Summer Walker’s latest full-length effort followed 2020’s surprise-released ‘Life On Earth’ EP.

Back in January, Summer Walker was among a number of acts – including Alicia Keys, Ty Dolla $ign and Mary J. Blige – to urge the Joe Biden administration to launch a commission to address racial injustice in the US within their first 100 days of taking office.