Sunbear Festival adds headliners The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Fur, Phum Viphurit and more

The final lineup for Sarawak’s Sunbear Festival in December has been announced, with the inclusion of The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Fur, Phum Viphurit, and more.

Other latest additions to bill consist of Indonesia’s Kilms, Take It Easy as well as Reality Club, apart from local Malaysian acts Midnight Fusic, One Buck Short, Naratu, and Pink Cloud Summer, among others.

The event organisers also announced a new venue for the festival, which is now slated to take place at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Kuching on December 9 and 10.

In the latest update on Instagram on Friday (September 30), the festival organisers said the two-day event will feature a total of 35 local and foreign acts.

“Get ready this December as we’ll take you on a fun, thrilling rainforest adventure! And we’re still not done yet-more exciting announcements coming soon!” the organisers noted.

The new names in the lineup will be joining Boy Pablo, No Good, Lunadira, and Danilla. Other artists announced in phase 1 include Singaporean math rock trio Forests, Malaysian ska punk band Plague of Happiness, death metal act Purbawara, rapper Airliftz, and veteran indie rockers Nicestupidplayground.

Tickets can be purchased via LiveInKCH, with early entry passes priced at RM180, and two-day entry passes at RM330. Group packages for five tickets start at RM750. The entry passes can be purchased here.

Ahead of the appearance in Kuching, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is scheduled for an appearance at the revived music venue The Boardwalk in Orangevale, California on October 14. In early September, the band played alongside veteran punk groups such as Descendents, New Found Glory, and Motion City Soundtrack at the Ohio is For Lovers festival in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit has recently dropped a new single ‘Temple Flair’ which touches on failed love between two people of different social standings. The artist is also due to make an appearance at the Taiwanese indie music festival LUCFest in November.

The Sunbear Festival 2022 final lineup is:

Day 1 (December 9):

Boy Pablo

Danilla

Annale

Baby Chair

Claudia

Forests

Fuzz Muff

Heavside

Lunadira

Midnight Fusic

Nicestupidplayground

Pinanak Sentah

Plague of Happiness

Secret Signal

South China Sea

Take It Easy

Day 2 (December 10):

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Fur

Phum Viphurit

Ramengivrl

Sekumpulan Orang Gila

Kilms

Reality Club

Airliftz

A Million Evil Faces

Guccimith & Zhe Khamil

Margosa

Naratu

Nimang Ensera

No Good

One Buck Short

Pink Cloud Summer

Purbawara

Rina Hime

Sweetass

Yung Kai