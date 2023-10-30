Listen to Sunmi’s soulful cover of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’

K-pop singer Sunmi has performed a cover of late English singer Amy Winehouse’s hit song ‘Valerie’.

In a recent episode of late-night South Korean music talk show The Seasons, hosted by brother-sister duo AKMU, the soloist and ex-Wonder Girls member performed her rendition of the iconic 2006 track.

Accompanied by a live band, Sunmi sung an abridged rendition of Winehouse’s cover of The Zutons’ ‘Valerie’, from the deluxe version of the late singer’s second and final studio album ‘Back to Black’. “Won’t you come on over / Stop making a fool out of me / Why don’t you come on over Valerie,” she sings in the chorus.

Elsewhere during the episode, Sunmi also performed her latest single ‘Stranger’, which she released digitally earlier this month, as well as her 2020 single ‘pporappippam’. The three-track project ‘Stranger’ marks her first music since her June 2022 single ‘Heart Burn’.

Last week, soloist and GOT7 member BamBam shared that Sunmi had been the reason he signed to Abyss Company, which currently represents both singers. Both K-pop stars were also previously signed to JYP Entertainment.

““[Sunmi] is the lake of Abyss [because] you made our company grow. If you were’t there, I wouldn’t have joined Abyss,” BamBam said in a new episode of his YouTube talk show Bam House, which featured Sunmi as a guest.

In other K-pop news, Chung Ha has revealed that she thought of leaving the music industry during her hiatus. “I thought of not doing my work, such as studying abroad or something,” she said. “It’s a job, not my life.”

