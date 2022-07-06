Sunmi opens up about taking over as the host of ‘Showterview’

Sunmi speaks up about her upcoming role as the new host of the hit web talk show Showterview in a brand-new interview with NME.

Last month, South Korean news outlet Sports World reported that Korean-American singer-rapper Jessi had officially stepped down from her role as the host of Showterview after a nearly two-year-long stint. The report also claimed that Sunmi is set to take over as the show’s host, having wrapped up filming for her very first episode.

Ahead of her first episode as Showterview’s new host, which is reportedly set to air sometime this month, Sunmi opens up about how she hopes to bring her own personality to the popular web talk show. “I believe that I am better than listening than speaking,” Sunmi tells NME, hinting at a mellower version of Showterview.

“I want to be emotionally one with the interviewee and bring out as many stories as possible during the interview,” she said of her hosting style for the show.

Apart from her new hosting gig, Sunmi is also set to embark on the ‘Gone Girl Gone Mad’ tour in August. Coming three years after her first world tour as a solo artist, her second concert series includes several stops in Europe, the United States and Canada.

“I am very happy to be able to perform songs released after the 2019 world tour to fans from all over the world directly on stage,” Sunmi says of her forthcoming world tour. The idol adds that the setlist is set to include songs from her third mini-album ‘1/6’ and single album ‘Tail’, which she’s looking forward to performing the most.