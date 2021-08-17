Sunmi reveals Marilyn Monroe inspired the choreography for ‘You Can’t Sit With Us’

Sunmi has shared the inspiration behind the choreography of her new single ‘You Can’t Sit With Us’, which dropped earlier this month.

In a newly-released behind-the-scenes clip from the set of the ‘You Can’t Sit With Us’ music video, the singer broke down some key references in the song’s choreography, including a portion inspired by iconic Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe.

Sunmi shared that the shy hip pop in the song’s chorus was based off of a similar move by the Hollywood legend. “You can’t sit with us, oh! Then be coy,” she explained, demonstrating the specific portion of the choreography. The singer went on to provide her own sound effects, mirroring Monroe’s iconic ad-libs.

The synthwave-inspired ‘You Can’t Sit With Us’ is the title track of Sunmi’s latest mini-album, ‘1/6’, which was released on August 6. The six-track project also includes album cuts such as ‘SUNNY’ and ‘Borderline’, the latter having been written by the singer about her experience with borderline personality disorder (BPD). She had previously performed the song at concerts, and also released an accompanying video for the track last year.

In a glowing four-star review of the record, NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo praised Sunmi for her “ability to take the lively, upbeat elements of synth- and dance pop and use them to confront her anxieties.”

Sunmi is currently a mentor on the Mnet reality TV show Girls Planet 999, alongside Girls Generation’s Tiffany Young. In a recent interview with 1st Look Magazine, Sunmi shared that she hoped to emphasise the importance of character to the show’s 99 contestants.