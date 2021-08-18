Sunmi, Jeon Somi, Dreamcatcher and more undergo COVID-19 testing after ‘M Countdown’ producers test positive

Several K-pop artists who are currently in their promotional cycles have undergone COVID-19 testing after two producers on Mnet’s weekly music show M Countdown tested positive for the virus.

Artists that were present on the show’s August 12 broadcast at the same time as the two producers include Dreamcatcher, Somi, Sunmi, Golden Child, Park Ji-hoon and more.

Girl group Dreamcatcher’s agency told TVDaily that the members have all tested negative.

“After hearing about the positive result from the ‘M Countdown’ production team, our artists took a test as a preemptive measure and received negative results,” said Dreamcatcher Company.

In the same report, soloist Park Ji-hoon also announced that the singer had tested negative for the virus.

Additionally, Star Today has reported that soloists Sunmi and Jeon Somi have also tested negative. Sunmi’s agency, Abyss Company shared that the singer took a test despite not being a close contact of the infected staff members, and received negative results.

The latter’s agency, The Black Label, also released the following statement to the news outlet, per Koreaboo: “Jeon Somi took a COVID-19 test because she had other schedules. She received a negative result on August 17 and will appear as scheduled for her filming for Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.”

Meanwhile, Woollim Entertainment boyband Golden Child reportedly underwent testing on August 17. The 10-member act are currently still awaiting their results.

This is the second COVID-19 scare on Mnet this year. In May, six boy groups who were participating in the South Korean reality show Kingdom: Legendary War also underwent testing for the virus after a backup dancer on the show was diagnosed with COVID-19. Fortunately, none of the acts present at the time were infected.