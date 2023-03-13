Sunset Rollercoaster announce Kuala Lumpur show this June

Sunset Rollercoaster are set to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this June.

The band took to social media to announce the concert last week. The band will take over the Zepp KL on June 17. Tickets are on sale now for RM195 for Rock Zone passes and RM175 for Upper Zone passes. Get your tickets here.

Sunset Rollercoaster are also set to perform in Jakarta this May at The Other Festival alongside HINDIA, HIVI! and Isyana Sarasvati, Nadin Amizah, The Adams, Sal Priadi, Basboi‘s Jakarta Tenggelam, David Bayu, and more on May 13 and 14.

The group most recently released a series of mini-EPs including ‘Little Balcony’ with Phum Viphurit, ‘Chicago’ with Layton Wu, ‘Subtropical South’ with Michael Seyer and ‘Posture and Attitude’ with Edison Song and O3ohn on August 19.

The band previously released the single ‘Complaints of Taurus’ in May 2021. Sunset Rollercoaster also went on to win the best band title at 2021’s Golden Melody Awards in a crowded field that included OVDS, Constant & Change, Accusefive and Outlet Drift among others.

The band’s 2020 album ‘Soft Storm’ was ranked No.4 in NME’s list of 25 best Asian albums of that year. In an interview with NME discussing the record’s shift to a more downbeat pace compared to their previous output, Kuo shared, “Maybe it’s a process of growing up in making music. We were all like music nerds really digging into the ‘correct’ sound of making music. But I’m kind of tired, feeling a bit bored about making the same music over and over again.”