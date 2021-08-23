Sunset Rollercoaster win Best Band at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards 2021

Sunset Rollercoaster have won Best Band at Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards 2021.

The awards ceremony, which is often described as “the Grammys of Taiwan”, took place on Saturday (August 21). It saw Sunset Rollercoaster beat out the likes of OVDS, Constant & Change, Accusefive, Outlet Drift, Sheng Xiang & Band and deca joins to win the award for their 2020 album ‘Soft Storm’.

Per a Focus Taiwan report, vocalist and guitarist Tseng Kuo-hung said during his acceptance speech that the band “have discovered that we are small, we have discovered that the world is big and diverse, and we have discovered our passion and love for life”.

Sunset Rollercoaster, who released the new single ‘Coffee’s On Me’ just last Friday, took to Instagram to celebrate the win and thank everyone who worked on ‘Soft Storm’.

‘Soft Storm’, which released in late October last year, clinched the fourth spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2020 list. NME’s Daniel Peters praised the band for their “newly discovered passion for storytelling – imbuing the widescreen romance with shades of melancholy – while keeping the band’s arrangements sparse and beautifully intimate”.

Singapore-born, Taiwan-based Mandopop singer JJ Lin was nominated for Best Mandarin Male Singer, but the award, however, went to Taiwanese artist Soft Lipa for his album ‘Home Cookin’’.

JJ Lin took to Instagram following the conclusion of the event to congratulate Soft Lipa on his win. “Congratulations Soft Lipa! Didn’t manage to get the win this time, but I am happy and content!” he said.

Singaporean lyricist Xiaohan was nominated for Best Lyricist for his work on JJ Lin’s ‘Drifter’ but ultimately lost out to David Ke for the song Hebe Tian’s ‘Untold’.

Other notable wins of the night include Tien, of S.H.E., for Best Female Singer, Sangpuy Katatepan Mayaliyw’s ‘Gain Strength’ for Album of The Year, Crowd Lu’s ‘Your Name Engraved Herein’ for Song Of The Year and ?te (or Whyte) for Best New Artist. Check out the complete list of winners here via Taiwan News.