Supalapa Festival in Malaysia announces full line-up led by The Kid LAROI, XG and Jeon Somi

Malaysia’s Supalapa Festival has announced the complete performance line-up for its debut this March, led by The Kid LAROI, XG, Jeon Somi and more – see the full line-up below.
Yesterday (Sunday, January 28), the festival took to social media to share its full line-up, which includes over 40 international, regional and local acts set to take the stage over two days in March in Genting Highlands, Malaysia.
Topping the bill are The Kid LAROI, XG, Jeon Somi, Yuna, Tones And I, eaJ, Knife Party, Tiësto, Cosmic Gate, Paul Van Dyk and more. Billed for support are NYK, Talitha., Claudia, Keemokazi, FORCEPARKBOIS, Jovynn, Notep and more. Other acts also announced to perform over the two-day festival include Ashely Lau, Axel Groove, Mauz J, Mr Yang and others.
Supalapa Festival is set to host its debut run on March 2 and 3 at the Resorts World Awana in Genting Highlands, Malaysia. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased here.
Currently, single-day passes are available for RM448, and a full festival pass is available for RM798. On February 1, these prices will increase to RM498 and RM888 respectively. Additionally, two other passes are being offered: Perky Pass (premium general admission) and Comfort Pass (VIP). Single-day Perky Passes will cost RM 988, while the full weekend pass costs RM1,288. Meanwhile, single-day Comfort Passes cost RM1,488, while the full weekend pass costs RM1,988.
The full line-up for Supalapa Festival 2024 is:
March 2, Saturday:
EDM Stage:
Cosmic Gate
Ian Asher
Paul Van Dyk
Ana Lilia
DJ Shai
DJ Krumbs
Misterariffin
Notep
Live Stage:
Armani White
CKAY
The Kid LAROI
XG
Yuna
Claudia
Coëx
NYK
Saixse x Kiddsanthe
March 3, Sunday:
EDM Stage:
Knife Party
Tiësto
Rave Republic
Belle Sisoski
Hard Lights
Jovynn
Limguini
Live Stage:
Ali Gatie
eaJ
Example
Jeon Somi
Tones And I
Keemokazi
FORCEPARKBOIS & DJ Ziqq
Talitha.
March 2 & 3:
Ashley Lau
Axel Groove
Chimin
DJ JoJo
Emo Night KL
Früde
Mr Yang
MAUZ J
Qiffx
Solarprint
Syameer Azmi