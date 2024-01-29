Supalapa Festival in Malaysia announces full line-up led by The Kid LAROI, XG and Jeon Somi

Malaysia’s Supalapa Festival has announced the complete performance line-up for its debut this March, led by The Kid LAROI, XG, Jeon Somi and more – see the full line-up below.

Yesterday (Sunday, January 28), the festival took to social media to share its full line-up, which includes over 40 international, regional and local acts set to take the stage over two days in March in Genting Highlands, Malaysia.

Topping the bill are The Kid LAROI, XG, Jeon Somi, Yuna, Tones And I, eaJ, Knife Party, Tiësto, Cosmic Gate, Paul Van Dyk and more. Billed for support are NYK, Talitha., Claudia, Keemokazi, FORCEPARKBOIS, Jovynn, Notep and more. Other acts also announced to perform over the two-day festival include Ashely Lau, Axel Groove, Mauz J, Mr Yang and others.

Supalapa Festival is set to host its debut run on March 2 and 3 at the Resorts World Awana in Genting Highlands, Malaysia. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased here.

Currently, single-day passes are available for RM448, and a full festival pass is available for RM798. On February 1, these prices will increase to RM498 and RM888 respectively. Additionally, two other passes are being offered: Perky Pass (premium general admission) and Comfort Pass (VIP). Single-day Perky Passes will cost RM 988, while the full weekend pass costs RM1,288. Meanwhile, single-day Comfort Passes cost RM1,488, while the full weekend pass costs RM1,988.

The full line-up for Supalapa Festival 2024 is:

March 2, Saturday:

EDM Stage:

Cosmic Gate

Ian Asher

Paul Van Dyk

Ana Lilia

DJ Shai

DJ Krumbs

Misterariffin

Notep

Live Stage:

Armani White

CKAY

The Kid LAROI

XG

Yuna

Claudia

Coëx

NYK

Saixse x Kiddsanthe

March 3, Sunday:

EDM Stage:

Knife Party

Tiësto

Rave Republic

Belle Sisoski

Hard Lights

Jovynn

Limguini

Live Stage:

Ali Gatie

eaJ

Example

Jeon Somi

Tones And I

Keemokazi

FORCEPARKBOIS & DJ Ziqq

Talitha.

March 2 & 3:

Ashley Lau

Axel Groove

Chimin

DJ JoJo

Emo Night KL

Früde

Mr Yang

MAUZ J

Qiffx

Solarprint

Syameer Azmi