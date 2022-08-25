SUPER JUNIOR add Malaysian concert to ongoing ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ world tour

K-pop veterans SUPER JUNIOR have added a concert in Malaysia to their ongoing ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ world tour.

According to organisers StarPlanet, SUPER JUNIOR will perform at the Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on October 10, marking their first concert in Malaysia since 2013. Ticketing details have yet to be released at the time of writing, but the organisers have promised that the information is coming soon.

Are you ready, fellow Malaysian E.L.F. members? The veteran K-pop group SUPER JUNIOR will return to Malaysia with… Posted by StarPlanet 星艺娱乐 on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The Kuala Lumpur concert joins previously announced ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ concerts in Southeast Asia including stops in Singapore and Indonesia this September. Tickets for the Singapore concert are now available via Ticketmaster and all SingPost outlets at SGD328, SGD308, SGD278, SGD248 and SGD198, while tickets for the Indonesia concert are available via Mecima Pro starting at IDR1,400,000.

In July, SUPER JUNIOR released the single, ‘Mango’, the title track off the first volume of their 11th full-length album ‘The Road: Keep On Going’. The five-track first volume features B-sides ‘Don’t Wait’, ‘My Wish’, ‘Everyday’ and ‘Always’, with member Eunhyuk having participated in writing the last track, with the second volume set to be released alongside a compilation album sometime later this year, per a press release.

The album is the highly anticipated sequel in the band’s ‘The Road’ series of records, which began in February with the single album ‘The Road: Winter for Spring’, led by the title track ‘Call’.

The group released their 10th studio album, ‘​​The Renaissance’, in 2021. A four-star review by NME’s Ruby C stated that “the range of musical colours and diversity on ‘The Renaissance’ showcase why the group have had their notable longevity and could even prompt ‘a revival of SUPER JUNIOR’”.