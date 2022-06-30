SUPER JUNIOR announce new Manila concert

SUPER JUNIOR are set to take their ‘Super Show 9: The Road’ concert to Manila this August.

Today (June 30), production company PULP Live World announced on social media that the SM Entertainment boyband are set to bring their ‘Super Show 9: The Road’ concert to the Filipino capital city of Manila on August 6, to be held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The gig will be held in support of SUPER JUNIOR’s forthcoming record, ‘The Road: Keep On Going’. The production company also released details about the upcoming concert’s seating plans and pricing.

Ticketing for the show is set to go live on July 17 at 12 noon local time, via SM Tickets‘ website and physical outlets nationwide.

The addition of a stop in Manila arrives after the veteran idol group announced a three-night residency at Seoul’s Jamsil Arena from July 15 to 17, which will be the first set of concerts to kickstart their upcoming world tour.

Meanwhile, SUPER JUNIOR’s ‘The Road: Keep On Going’ full-length album is due out on July 12 at 6pm KST. It is the highly anticipated sequel in the band’s ‘The Road’ series of records, which began in February with the single album ‘The Road: Winter for Spring’, led by the title track ‘Call’.

