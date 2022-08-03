SUPER JUNIOR announce ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ Jakarta concert this September

SUPER JUNIOR have announced a concert in Jakarta as part of their ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’ world tour.

The nine-member group, who are currently promoting their 11th full-length album ‘The Road: Keep On Going’, will perform at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in BSD City this September 17, starting at 2pm. Ticketing details have not been announced but will be released soon, according to the organisers in their announcement yesterday (August 2).

In July, SUPER JUNIOR released the single, ‘Mango’, the title track off the first volume of their 11th full-length album ‘The Road: Keep On Going’. The five-track first volume features B-sides ‘Don’t Wait’, ‘My Wish’, ‘Everyday’ and ‘Always’, with member Eunhyuk having participated in writing the last track, with the second volume set to be released alongside a compilation album sometime later this year, per a press release.

The album is the highly anticipated sequel in the band’s ‘The Road’ series of records, which began in February with the single album ‘The Road: Winter for Spring’, led by the title track ‘Call’.

The group’s previous album, 2021’s ‘The Renaissance’, received a four-star review from NME, with writer Ruby C writing that “the range of musical colours and diversity on ‘The Renaissance’ showcase why the group have had their notable longevity and could even prompt ‘a revival of SUPER JUNIOR’.”

SUPER JUNIOR singer Siwon recently opened up about his past experiences with cyberbullying while reflecting on a UNICEF conference held in Malaysia in 2018, where the singer was asked how he would respond to cyberbullying as he may not be able to relate to the struggles of those who have been targeted by hateful comments. Admitting he had been initially taken aback, Siwon explained that he had been the target of cyberbullying before.

“However, what I came to realise is that people can talk about me online, but those words have no physical power over me,” Siwon said. “I told them to not be afraid, and if they’re ever exhausted or having a hard time, to let me know because I’ll be there.”