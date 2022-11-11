SUPER JUNIOR announce December replacement concerts in Manila after postponements

SUPER JUNIOR are set to perform their rescheduled ‘Super Show 9: The Road’ concerts in Manila over the span of two days this December.

On Twitter today (November 11), production company PULP Live World made the announcement of the concerts taking place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on December 17 and 19.

“When the Kings of Hallyu say they will return, they will definitely return. A promise is a promise, PH ELFs!” the company said in a Twitter post.

All roads lead to #SS9inManila on December 17-18, 2022 at the @MOAARENA! #SS9inManila#SuperJunior#SS9Manila2days pic.twitter.com/IAm8grSFVQ — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) November 11, 2022

Tickets for the two shows range between PHP3,500 for seated sections and up to PHP12,000 for areas closest to the stage. The entry passes start going on sale on November 13 via SM Tickets Outlets or its website.

The group’s concerts in Manila are taking place after their two-night appearance at the AsiaWorld Expo in Hong Kong on November 19 and 20, as well as another two consecutive showcases at the Tapei Arena in Tawan on November 26 and 27.

However, it was announced earlier that SUPER JUNIOR member Heechul will be sitting out of their world tour due to a leg injury.

The Manila concerts, which were initially announced in June this year, were postponed hastily in August following the sudden passing of Eunhyuk’s father, leaving the band member unable to depart for the Philippines.

Despite the postponement, SUPER JUNIOR replaced the show with a fan meet-and-greet at the concert venue instead. The group’s representatives, Label SJ, also promised replacement shows in lieu of the cancelled performances.

In July, the veteran group released the first volume of their 11th full-length album, ‘The Road: Keep On Going’ in July.

Led by the single ‘Mango’, the latest release also features B-Sides ‘Don’t Wait’, ‘My Wish’, ‘Everyday’ and ‘Always’. The second volume of the album is slated to arrive later this year alongside a compilation release.