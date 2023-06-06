Super Junior to hold fanmeeting event in Manila this July

Super Junior are set to hold a fanmeeting event in Manila, Philippines this coming July.

The veteran K-pop boyband are set to appear in Manila on July 21, 2023 for the newly announced ‘Fan Party in Manila’ event. The upcoming event will be organised by Wilbros Live, in conjunction with SM Entertainment and APPLEWOOD.

Super Junior’s 2023 ‘Fan Party in Manila’ will be attended by eight of the boyband’s 10 members, namely: Leeteuk, Yeesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun.

The organiser did not specify why Heechul would not be in attendance at the event. Meanwhile, Sungmin has been on a hiatus from Super Junior activities since 2015.

Details about the event, such as its venue and ticketing information, have yet to be released. Keep tabs on this page for the latest on Super Junior’s 2023 ‘Fan Party in Manila’.

