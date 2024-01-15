Super Junior’s Kyuhyun announces solo 2024 ‘Restart’ Asia tour

South Korean singer Kyuhyun of K-pop boyband Super Junior has announced his upcoming solo 2024 ‘Restart’ Asia tour.

Today (January 15), Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and his agency Antenna revealed the dates and countries for the singer’s newly announced solo 2024 ‘Restart’ tour of Asia.

While the K-pop idol has yet to confirm the cities and venues for the tour, it’ll feature 11 shows from March to May 2024, with performances in over eight different countries and territories.

The cities, venues and ticketing details for Kyuhyun’s solo 2024 ‘Restart’ Asia tour are expected in the coming weeks. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for Kyuhyun’s solo 2024 ‘Restart’ Asia tour are:

MARCH 2024

08: South Korea

09: South Korea

10: South Korea

30: Singapore, Singapore

APRIL 2024

04: Hong Kong, China

13: Malaysia

23: Osaka, Japan

26: Yokohama, Japan

MAY 2024

04: Taiwan

11: Thailand

18: Indonesia

Kyuhyun’s solo 2024 ‘Restart’ Asia tour will be in support of his latest mini-album of the same name, which dropped earlier this month. The project is also notably the singer’s first release under Antenna, which he signed to in August 2023 after leaving SM Entertainment.

Plus, NCT and WayV member Ten has announced his upcoming solo 2024 ‘1001’ Asia Fan-con tour. It’ll feature four shows from February to April 2024, including concerts in Hong Kong, Jakarta and more.