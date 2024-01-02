Super Junior-L.S.S. announce 2024 ‘The Show: Th3ee Guys’ Asia tour

K-pop trio Super Junior-L.S.S. have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘The Show: Th3ee Guys’ Asia tour.

Today (January 2), Super Junior-L.S.S. – a three-member sub-unit of K-pop boyband Super Junior, featuring Leeteuk, Shindong and Siwon – announced the dates and venues for their upcoming 2024 ‘The Show: Th3ee Guys’ Asia tour.

The tour will kick off on February 3 with a two-day show at the Donghae Culture and Arts Center in Seoul, South Korea. Later that month, the singers will also hold a concert at the AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 8 & 10 in Hong Kong, China.

Their ‘The Show: Th3ee Guys’ tour will the run into March and April, with shows in three Southeast Asian countries – Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand – as well as one in the East Asian region of Taiwan.

Pre-sale tickets to all concerts are scheduled to go on sale over thenext two months, depending on region. More information is available over at the official Super Junior Weverse page.

The dates for Super Junior-L.S.S.’s 2024 ‘The Show: Th3ee Guys’ Asia tour are:

FEBRUARY 2024

03: Seoul, South Korea, Donghae Culture and Arts Center

04: Seoul, South Korea, Donghae Culture and Arts Center

17: Hong Kong, China, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 8 & 10

MARCH 2024

09: Jakarta, Indonesia, The Kasablanka Hall

23: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Military Zone 7 Indoor Complex

APRIL 2024

06: Bangkok, Thailand, Union Hall 2 at Union Mall

20: Taipei, Taiwan, NTSU Arena

